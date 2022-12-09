Community Affairs Show: Prince Georges County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks, Fulfilling The Promise in Prince Georges County

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson speaks with Prince Georges County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks. Angela has been re-elected to serve her second term and on this weeks show we break down what she did in her first term to fulfill promises and what she plans to accomplish in her second term. She also shares what the community can do to help fulfill these promises.

Prince Georges County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks letter to Prince Georgians:

As I finish my first term as your County Executive, I’m so Prince George’s Proud to share our first term report with you, highlighting some of the amazing and transformational

work we have accomplished together over the past four years. While we faced many unprecedented and difficult challenges, I’m excited to say that we are truly realizing our

promise after these four years. Our administration has focused on governing with a data-driven, policy-focused approach, while also being nimble to respond to unexpected challenges as they emerged. In 2019, we introduced our Proud Priorities, six policy focus areas we developed to help guide our administration over the long term. These focus areas helped us map out the many promises I made when I took the oath of office as County Executive four years ago. The Proud Priorities were critical to our administration’s overall success, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic struck. As we worked to keep Prince Georgians safe, launched new programs to support residents and businesses, and ultimately rolled out a comprehensive vaccination program, we never lost focus on the Proud Priorities that we laid out in 2019. Now, not only has our County emerged stronger than ever from the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have made progress in so many critical areas that will transform our County for generations to come. When I took office, I promised we would better care for the 60,000 veterans who call our County home and so bravely served our country. We realized that promise by opening our Office of Veterans Affairs and Women Veterans Center, the first jurisdiction in the State to have such an office. I promised we would make additional investments in our education system to help ensure a quality education for every child. We realized that promise by funding our school system at historic levels and breaking ground on 10 new schools during my first term, an unprecedented amount of school construction. I promised that we would expand access to healthcare, which was even more urgent for

us as our County became the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. We realized that promise by opening a new hospital, opening the County’s first behavioral health facility, and

breaking ground on the County’s first freestanding cancer center. I promised that we would grow and develop in a smart way, that focuses on human development first. We realized that promise by securing hundreds of millions of dollars for investments along the Blue Line Corridor, while creating and preserving thousands of affordable housing units and opening a new American Job Center at National Harbor. We have done all this, and so much more, in just four years. I want to thank my leadership team and the entire Prince George’s County Government. None of this would be possible without your dedication and hard work to serve our residents, each and every day. I also want to thank Prince Georgians. During my first term, you have been partners with this government. You have remained engaged and cared for one another during some of the most turbulent times our community has experienced. Most importantly, you have

helped us show our region and State something that I have long known to be true: you should never bet against a Prince Georgian. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your County Executive, and I am so blessed that you continue to place your trust in me to lead this County. Our work together continues, and the best is yet to come. Prince George’s is the Crown Jewel of Maryland, and we will ensure it remains that way for generations to come.

Check out her First Term Report:

https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/44001/County-Executive-First-Term-Report-PDF

