Naomi Campbell Shows Off Her Iconic Strut During The Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer Fashion Show

This week, Naomi Campbell was eating the runway at the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer fashion show. The 52-year-old model sizzled as she strutted down the catwalk wearing the designer’s black mesh and satin stitched body suit, which featured intricate sequin and crystal embroidery. Campbell left a blazing trail as she moved with ease down the runway, showing off her long-toned legs.

Campbell wore a glistening pair of crystal embroidered earrings and black sequin heels along with the fashionable ensemble.

After the show, Naomi shared a video of her iconic walk down the runway for fans. In the caption, the supermodel thanked the production team for an amazing show.

“Thank you Sarah Burton, Judy, Sam and all the team,” she wrote. Fans showered the legendary model with praise for how good she looked in the clip. “I just simply cannot TAKE the beauty!” wrote one stan in the comment section, while another person wrote, “Yaaasss! Motha.”

What to expect from Alexander McQueen 2023 SS Collection

Alexander McQueen’s iconic fashion show occurred at Old Royal Navy College in Greenwich, just outside London. The runway was situated underneath a transparent plastic cloud-like bubble, designed by Chilean architect Smiljan Radić, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Sarah Burton, who designed the spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, said the translucent sphere tied into the fashion house theme of the human eye. Burton told the fashion publication that the eye is a symbol of “humanity,” “emotion,” and an “expression of uniqueness.”

Well, Burton’s designs for McQueen’s latest collection are undoubtedly eye-catching. The new line features a broad range of silhouettes and elegant embroidery. Burton also plays around with whimsical tailoring, lush knits, and structured corsets throughout the collection. In fact, if you look closely at Campbell’s body suit, Burton said she purposefully designed the black bead embroidery in the middle to look like a giant eye.

One thing is for sure, Naomi looked so good in that piece!

