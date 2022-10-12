We’re always here for Kandi Burruss content and earlier this week the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled off a series of stylish looks that we absolutely love!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked adorable as she strutted her stuff and modeled the looks to perfection as she was all smiles while trying on her different fits. As for her hair, she rocked her brown locs in box braids which she wore in different styles for each look she tried on, all of them complimenting her style perfectly.
“Ladies & Gentlemen, Her…. !!!! All looks from @tagsboutique
the beauty captioned the fun, Instagram Reel for her millions of fans and followers. Check it out below.
Go Kandi We’re loving each of these looks on the style queen! Beauties, which one is your favorite?
Don’t miss…
Kandi Burruss: Can’t Knock The Hustle
The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover
Kandi Burrus Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Instagram Reel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com