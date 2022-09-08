Community Affairs Show: Industrial Bank Serving The Community For 88 Years

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson speaks with the CEO and President of Industrial Bank, B. Doyle Mitchell, Jr. This year marks 88 Years that Industrial Bank has served our community here in the DMV. President Mitchell talks about his Grand-father’s vision to serve the African American Community during a time when conventional banks weren’t open to give loans to People of Color. We discussed how that vision has evolved throughout the years to serve the needs of customers in today’s ever changing technology.

President Mitchell also shares how Industrial Bank has expanded to New Jersey and a historic district of Harlem, New York. This transition happened right before the Pandemic and it has been challenging but also a tremendous blessing. During the Pandemic Industrial Bank also received funds from the Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP). President Mitchell explains why this program has been lifesaving for Industrial Bank.

Industrial Bank recently celebrated the opening of their Largo Innovation Campus. President Mitchell shares how this Campus will serve the community with a new Bank Branch and an innovation program that will serve the next generation in the digital space.

About President B. Doyle Mitchell, Jr.:

B. Doyle Mitchell Jr., President and CEO of Industrial Bank, leads the largest minority-owned commercial bank in the Washington Metropolitan area and the fifth largest African-American owned financial institution in the country (recognized in Black Enterprise Magazine’s BE 100s 2018 list).

Mr. Mitchell is the third generation president of Industrial Bank, which was founded by his grandfather Jesse H. Mitchell in 1934. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in economics from Rutgers University in 1984, he began a full-time career at Industrial. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 1990 and succeeded his father as president in 1993. B. Doyle Mitchell, Jr., believes Industrial Bank has remained strong because of its mission to promote the financial and economic empowerment of its diverse communities, and by serving those communities through high quality financial services and employees that really care. Industrial has seven branches in Washington, DC, and Prince George’s County, Maryland, which provides a full range of quality banking and financial services, including residential, commercial, small business and SBA loans.

Mr. Mitchell has served on the Board of the National Bankers Association (NBA), which represents the nation’s minority banks since 1999. During his tenure, he served two consecutive terms as chairman of the NBA from 2010-2013.

