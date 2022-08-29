“Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wife” Viral Star Antoine Dodson Launching His Own Beer

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

One of the first viral memes is finally getting their coins.

Antoine Dodson, the man behind the “hide yo wife, hide yo kids” moment is getting in on the adult beverage game by partnering with his local craft brewery Straight To Ale, based out of Huntsville, Alabama.

The name of the beer pays homage to his virality as it’s called “Run N Tell That” with a cartoon of him on the can. The beer is set to be made available to the public come September 24 at a big celebratory event, and Dodson will even get a chance to make his personality shine since he’s set to promote the drink in a commercial.

“The craft brewery is in Antoine’s hometown of Huntsville, AL and we’re told one of Antoine’s friends set up the partnership,” explains TMZ.

The 38-year-old first rose to fame back in 2010 when he was living in the Lincoln Park area of Alabama, and a local news station showed up after a report of a home invasion and the attempted rape of his sister. He intervened when he heard his sister screaming and ran to her room to save her.

After the news interviewed his sister Kelly, the camera turned to him, and his words became one of the first viral sensations on the internet.

“Well, obviously we have a rapist in Lincoln Park. He’s climbin’ in yo windows, he’s snatchin’ yo people up, tryin’ to rape ’em. So y’all need to hide yo kids, hide yo wife, and hide yo husband ’cause they rapin’ everybody out here,” Dodson says with a red bandana tied around his head. “You don’t have to come and confess, we’re looking for you. I’m letting you know now so you can run and tell that.”

The moment turned into a song called “Bed Intruder Song” that not only landed on the Billboard Hot 100 but also led to a performance at the 2010 BET Hip Hop Awards.

