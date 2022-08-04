TikTok Users Express Outrage Over Beyoncé’s Birkin Lyric

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Fans are still digesting Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, and most recently, TikTok users have taken to the platform to express their outrage over the singer’s Birkin lyric.

In the last song on the album, Beyoncé declares, “This Telfar bag imported/Birkins, them shit in storage,” which apparently has ruffled a few features in the internet fashion world.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, TikTok user @ericasgirlywold took to the platform to express her feelings over the lyric where the singer compared a Telfar Bag to a Birkin Bag, telling the audience that the bags aren’t “even in the same stratosphere.”

Check it out below.

In the video, the TikTok user says that Birkins are in fact still in style and still often carried by some of our favorite fashion girls. As you know, when Beyoncé speaks, we listen so it’ll be interesting to see how many people start to trade in their Birkins for pieces from the Liberian-American and Black-owned luxury label, or if Birkins will continue to be a fashion staple regardless of the popular lyric.

