Welp: Liz Cambage Terminates Contract With Los Angeles Sparks, Future In WNBA Is Uncertain

WNBA superstar Liz Cambage and the Los Angeles Sparks are done.

ESPN has confirmed that Liz Cambage’s time with the Los Angeles Sparks has come to an end already. While not giving no exact details why she decided to bounce, the Sparks thanked her for the brief service and wished her well.

Per ESPN:

“It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said in a statement. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”

Liz Cambage has been selected to 4 WNBA All-Star games and played in 25 games this season for the Sparks, most recently returning to the lineup after dealing with COVID-19. When she was on the floor, she was productive, averaging 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game before she decided to leave the team.

Before landing in La La land in February, the 30-year-old professional hooper also played for the Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings, and Las Vegas Aces. Cambage was a highly-coveted free agent by then-general manager and head coach Derek Fisher. Fisher was later given the boot in June just 12 games into the season and replaced by interim head coach Fred Williams. Cambage and Williams were very close.

Cambage is not the only superstar to see their time end with the Los Angeles Sparks this season. WNBA fans were thrown for a loop when the organization surprisingly cut popular guard Te’a Cooper.

Is Liz Cambage Done With The WNBA?

Cambage has also been embroiled in some controversy after she allegedly called Nigerian players “monkeys” during a scrimmage in Las Vegas, a claim she continues to deny.

We are intrigued to see if Cambage continues to play in the WNBA or if this might be her final run.

