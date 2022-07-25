MAGA Struggle Rapper Kid Rock Fans Trash Concert Venue After He Cancels Performance

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Over the weekend MAGA struggle rapper Kid Rock left his fans in North Dakota feeling hot and bothered and it led to an insurrection-ish moment at the venue he was set to perform in.

According to TMZ, the former “rapper” turned far-right country singer canceled his concert performance at the last minute this past Friday (July 22) citing high winds as the reason he couldn’t take the stage. Naturally this left his white boy drunk fanbase boiling as Night Ranger had performed for 2 and a half hours before an An officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department announced that the concert was a wrap at around 11pm.

Drunk and angry, the 18,000 people in attendance decided to blow off some steam by flinging beer cans onto the stage and turning the place upside down like they were looking for democratic congressman to take to the gallows.

One guy climbed onto the stage and took a threatening stance before security tackled him.

Another man was handcuffed and led away by the police.Who knew Kid Rock could still attract 18,000 people to a concert performance? Just sayin. Still, Kid Rock new he dropped the ball and did what he could to calm his fans before they turn on him like his name was Mike Pence or something.

KR took to Twitter to apologize to his fans, blaming Mother Nature. The North Dakota State Fair also released a statement citing safety concerns and promising to issue refunds to ticket holders.

Don’t be surprised if they don’t get refunds. Just sayin.’

