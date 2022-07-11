Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Sheree Whitfield’s body deserves an award! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hopped on Instagram to promote the latest episode of the popular show, and whew – her cakes are caking!

Watching Whitfield strut on television, it’s clear that the Ohio native is in great shape. However, the pictures she posted on Instagram gave us a whole other view! The She by Shree designer left little to the imagination as she posed in a black, sheer thong bodysuit on her Instagram account. A side shot revealed her perfectly round tattoo-adorned derriere, toned legs, and sculpted arms.

Whitfield knows her body is banging. In her caption, she referenced a Megan Thee Stallion song, “Plan B, ” which went perfectly with her bad a$$ picture. She also promoted the latest episode of ‘RHOA,’ saying that this episode is one the best. “Alexa play Plan B by @theestallion. Make sure to tune in or set your DVRS for tonight’s newest episode of #RHOA at 8pm EST on @bravotv . This is one of the best episodes this season Tonight’s episode will remind u of #WaitingToExhale w/ an ATL twist. So much sisterhood, raw emotions, and of course shade. Thanks for all the love & support #TeamShereé. Don’t let anyone or anything hold you back from finding the love u deserve & knowing your worth,” wrote Sheree. She even concluded the caption with a hashtag of her famous line, “Who gon check me boo.” And with a body like that, no one will check her.

DON’T MISS…

Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release

5 Things To Know About ‘RHOA’ Newbie Sanya Richards-Ross

Marlo Hampton Reminds Us Why She’s The Fashion Queen In This All-Red Sergio Hudson Look

‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Shows Off Her Flawless Body In A Sexy Thong Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com