Akron: Jayland Walker Protests Lead to 50 Arrests, Fireworks Cancelled, City Under Curfew

Jayland Walker was gunned down by Akron police just over a week ago. Officials released the bodycam footage over the weekend, and the city of Akron has been in a state of unrest ever since.

50 ‘unruly’ protesters were arrested, forcing the mayor to impose a citywide curfew and cancel the 4th of July fireworks.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have confirmed that 50 people were arrested after some protesters became unruly and didn’t disperse after a curfew was issued at midnight.

“A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply,” Akron police said in a statement. “Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage.”

