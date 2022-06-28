Nominate A DC Creative For The 37th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards

Calling all creative in DC! Here is your chance to be recognized by your city for all the art you have brought into our lives! If you or someone you know in DC should be nominated please click the link below and nominate them for one of the 12 categories for this year’s show including; Performing Arts, Visionary Leadership, Visual Arts, Youth Creativity, Fashion and Beauty Industries, Distinguished Honor, Emerging Creative Award and many more!

Nominations are open until 5 PM Wednesday, 6/29/22