‘You Do Not Owe The College A Penny’ Anonymous Donor Pays Debt For Texas HBCU Graduates At Wiley College

“If you have a balance, you had a balance,” Felton Jr. said at the graduation. “You no longer have a balance.” The estimated total balance owed by the graduating class of 2022 was around $300,000, as stated in the newsletter

“Our commitment to our students goes beyond their time while they are enrolled,” the president added in the release. “We are constantly communicating with donors to assist students in these ways so that they can begin their after-college experience with less debt. We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little to no debt.”

