He Can’t Miss: Twitter Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Heart Part 5’ Video

If there is one person who can get the internet buzzing with new music drops, it’s Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton, California native hasn’t dropped an album since 2017’s ‘DAMN‘ and even though it’s been a while, fans still aren’t able to control themselves when he releases new music.

Yesterday (May 8), Kung Fu Kenny released ‘The Heart Part 5.’ The track is the first single on Lamar’s upcoming 5th studio album, ‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,’ which is set to release this Friday, May 13.

The track samples Marvin Gaye’s 1976 classic song ‘I Want You.’ In the five-minute forty-two-second video, Kendrick morphs from himself into other prominent black figures including OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kanye West, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle. On the track, Lamar raps from the perspective of whatever face he is dawning at the time. You can watch the video here.

‘The Heart Part 5’ shows us Kendrick at his best. Like every installment of the series, the fifth one gives us an update of where Kendrick’s head is and shows us the direction of the upcoming album.

The hip-hop community wasted no time praising the 34-year wordsmith on his creativity, his great timing and his ability to blow his competition out of the water. Some of Kendrick’s peers in music even expressed how much hearing the new track motivated them. Sports stars also chimed in to appreciate the greatness of the ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ artist.

How do you feel about Kendrick’s new track? Are you going to listen to the new album on Friday? Let us know what you think in the comments.

