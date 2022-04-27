Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water Festival Is Coming To D.C. This Juneteenth

Tuesday (April 26), legendary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams announced that Something In The Water Festival is back!

The announcement comes as a welcome surprise for fans of the festival who probably thought they would never see it again. Pharrell made it known back in October that the festival would no longer be held in Virginia Beach. This decision came about in response to the killing of Williams’ cousin, Donovan Lynch by Virginia Beach officers last year.

Instead of canceling the festival altogether, the Redrock Entertainment and Live Nation produced event will now be held in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. during Juneteenth weekend (June 17-19). How dope does it sound to be able to celebrate art, culture, and music with performances by some of the biggest names in music during a weekend that Black people already use to celebrate their freedom? Pretty dope to us.

Another thing that is sure to be dope is the stacked lineup that the festival has to offer. Over the course of three days, fans will get to enjoy performances from 6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Davido, Denzel Curry, DJ Domo, Dominic Fike, Dreamer Isioma, Duckwrth, EARTHGANG, Emotional Oranges, ericdoa, Gracie Abrams, Hope Tala, Jean Dawson, Jeremy Zucker, JID, Jon Batiste, Lakeyah, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, María Isabel, Mariah the Scientist, Moneybagg Yo, Montell Fish, Ogi, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Paris Texas, Pharrell & Phriends, Pusha T, Q, Quinn XCII, Rae Sremmurd, Raveena, Rei Ami, Roddy Ricch, ROLE MODEL, Run The Jewels, Saba, Sabrina Claudio, Skepta, Skiifall, Skillibeng, slowthai, Snoh Aalegra, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, T.I., Tierra Whack, Tobe Nwigwe, Tokischa, Tyler, The Creator, Usher and YVNGXCHRIS. More artists will be announced soon.

On top of those artists, the festival will also feature Go-Go musicians including Backyard Band, Rare Essence and Sound of the City. With such a long list of artists set to perform, it makes sense why the festivities will be expanded to three stages this year, situated in the heart of our nation’s capital, directly on Independence Avenue and its adjacent streets.

Although the festival created in 2019 won’t be in Virginia Beach this year, people from the area and state are still encouraged to attend. Virginia residents will have special access to a “Virginia Locals Only” presale taking place on Friday, April 29 beginning at 10:00am ET through 5:00pm ET. Residents can purchase festival passes in person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach box office, (restricted to VA zip codes). Fees are waived for the in-person purchase.

Three-day passes will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, April 30th at 10am local time at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM.

Prior attendees will be rewarded for their support. Fans who purchased Something In The Water passes for previous years will have an exclusive presale for the 2022 festival on Wednesday, April 27 from 10am ET until Thursday, April 28 at 10pm ET at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM.

With this festival, Pharrell hopes t continue to unite communities, celebrate diversity and empower everyone from the youth to small business owners and we couldn’t be more behind that. Are you going to attend Something In The Water? How do you feel about the lineup? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water Festival Is Coming To D.C. This Juneteenth was originally published on globalgrind.com