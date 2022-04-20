Rihanna Is Redefining Pregnancy Fashion

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

There’s no guide to pregnancy but Rihanna is certainly leaving her mark on maternity fashion. The Bajan native announced, in January, that she was expecting her first bundle of joy with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and ever since our lives haven’t been the same. What started out as a flawless pregnancy reveal in the brisk streets of Harlem, has now turned into a complete rewriting of the maternity rulebook. Long gone are the days when expecting mothers have to forego their wardrobes for clothes that conceal their bellies among the expectation that a woman cannot be sexy while she is with child. Long gone are the harsh remarks that instruct pregnant women to sit on their butts and idly await the day that they give birth. Rihanna is doing pregnancy on her terms – and proving that other women can too.

When Vogue unveiled its May cover, displaying Rihanna in a sexy lace Alaïa bodysuit, the world stopped to marvel the Annie Lebowitz masterpiece and read the cover story for insight into the beloved entertainer’s pregnancy in her own words. The singer-turned beauty mogul’s pregnancy is often the subject of op-eds, think pieces, and headlines but what does the Grammy award-winning artist and billionaire think?

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she revealed.

In just three months since her reveal, Rihanna has donned body chains over her belly, rocked a completely “shredded” ensemble, kept things sexy in red leather and heels, graced the front row of Milan Fashion Week in a lace and latex crop-top, and even stepped out in pajamas. And while she may be having fun with her looks, she hasn’t slowed down on the business side either.

Just a day after her pregnancy reveal, Rihanna unveiled Fenty Beauty’s new ICON lipstick collection. And in the weeks following, announced that Fenty Beauty would now be available for purchase in Ulta Beauty stores. And if that wasn’t enough to show us that the expecting mama was still working, she even pulled up to Ulta Beauty to shoot a very YouTube-esque beauty haul in the parking lot.

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and has always been,” she added. “And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I absolutely can do it.”

Rihanna continues to influence fashion and beauty trends with her unabashed approach to maternity fashion. 40-year-old supermodel Adriana Lima bared her baby bump on Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” runway in a cutout dress that exposed her baby bump.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that,” she continued. “This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

