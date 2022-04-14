Amanda Seales Is Coming To SiriusXM With A New Show On Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Amanda Seales, best known for playing the role of Tiffany DuBois on HBO’s Insecure and who is also the creator of the game show Smart Funny & Black, will soon be taking her talents to a larger platform — Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio Channel on SiriusXM, to be exact. The 40-year-old comedienne is the host of a new weekly hourlong show bearing the same name as her original program, per a Deadline exclusive.

“After so many years away, I’m hella hype to be coming back to radio!” Seales said in a statement. “Smart Funny & Black began as a live show, and since its inception has become so much more. It is a universe all about using comedy to build community, and I couldn’t be happier to be bringing that to a new audience at SiriusXM!”

Seales formerly hosted her own hip-hop talk show on SiriusXM, Breakfast at Diva’s, for four years before departing in 2007. Since then, she went on to pursue a variety of other entertainment avenues, including the release of her own 2019 HBO comedy special and shortly becoming a member of the daytime talk show The Real. Most recently, Seales has been hosting her own weekly podcast, Small Doses, where fans get her unabashed “truths for everyday use.”

Jack Vaughn, SiriusXM’s SVP of Comedy Programming, is excited for Seales’s return of commentary and wit to the fold as well. “Amanda can speak to almost any topic, and every time she does it’s absolutely hysterical,” he said. “We’re thrilled to welcome her authentic, refreshing voice back to the SiriusXM family, where Amanda and her co-hosts will keep listeners laughing and thinking. It’s the perfect addition to the Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel’s amazing line-up.”

Working alongside Seales will be Taj Rani, her present co-host from Smart Funny & Black. Rani is a graduate of Syracuse University with an extensive background in digital media, having done production work for programs like Red Table Talk and UNINTERRUPTED. And rounding out the regular cast is Howard University’s JeremiahLikeTheBible.

“I’m beyond excited to have the amazing Amanda Seales join Laugh Out Loud Radio’s expanding family, as we continue to deliver a dynamic slate of voices to the channel,” said Laugh Out Loud’s chairman Kevin Hart. “Passionate, unapologetic, brilliant, talented, and most of all funny, her show is going to be a can’t-miss experience for our SiriusXM listeners nationwide.”

Check out Amanda Seales’ Smart Funny & Black Radio on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio channel, beginning Monday, April 18 at 10 a.m. ET on SiriusXM.

Amanda Seales Is Coming To SiriusXM With A New Show On Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: