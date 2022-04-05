Celebrity News
HomeNewsGood News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Senators Meet With Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination will move forward for a full Senate vote, bringing her historic confirmation one step closer to completion. After Jackson’s nomination “deadlocked” in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats moved for a vote to discharge her nomination from the committee and to a full confirmation vote.

It passed 53-47, setting the stage for Jackson’s confirmation later in the week. Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.  

The alleged opposition to Jackson on “ideological grounds” has no more validity than the claims that Republicans would have preferred someone “moderate.”  

Supreme Court justices are not required to have a particular ideology. But the theatrics from certain Republicans are more about political theater for the 2022 midterm election than Jackson’s qualifications.  

In a statement emailed to NewsOne, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) spokesperson Freedom Alexander Murphy challenged a “ridiculous double standard” being applied to Jackson.  

“Senate Republicans admit that if they held the majority, the first Black woman and one of the most qualified people nominated to serve on the Supreme Court would not even have received a hearing,” Murphy said. “The stakes for protecting and expanding our Democratic Senate majority with the power to confirm Supreme Court justices could not be more clear.” 

For April Frazier Camara, president and CEO of the National Legal Aid and Defender Association, Jackson’s confirmation positively highlights the vital role lawyers representing indigent clients play in the legal system.  

“It’s a tremendous milestone, in terms of racial and ethnic diversity, but also in being able to shed light on the valuable role that public defenders play in protecting our constitutional rights and the valuable role that they can play on the court,” Camara explained.  

A former member of the DC Public Defender Service and chair of the Black Public Defender Association, Camara, stressed the importance of having a judiciary that is more reflective of the people entering the criminal legal system. She said the combination of Jackson’s lived experience and professional experience as a public defender will be an added benefit to the Court.  

“It’s very important for people to understand, especially at this moment where people talk so much about individual rights and our right to freedom and all these ideas that we have in America,” Camara began. “The role that a public defender plays is oftentimes like this silent guardian of those rights.” 

Camara said that at times many of the rights outlined in the Constitution fall to public defenders, and other attorneys representing indigent clients, to defend. She also said Jackson’s nomination provided a conversation point for possible pathways to the judiciary for public defenders and legal aid attorneys.  

Camara said she and her colleagues began laying the narrative framework to support adding more public defenders to the federal bench in anticipation of the Biden administration.  

“We have done a lot to shape the public narrative in the media around trying to explain the role that public defenders play and to push back on this misconception that what we do is not a valuable role in not just society, but in our legal system,” she said.

Madiba Dennie, who serves as counsel with the Brennan Center’s Democracy program, said decisions made by the federal courts, including the Supreme Court, disproportionately impact Black and other groups overrepresented in the criminal legal system.  

Of the 115 people to serve on the Supreme Court, only eight justices have been non-white men, and only one has been a woman of color. Being a white male seemed like a prerequisite for the Court until Justice Thurgood Marshall was confirmed in 1967.  

“The conversations don’t include us,” Dennie said. “A consequence of that different perspective is it influences the process of judicial deliberations and decision making.” 

Expanding on a point she argued in an NBC Think op-ed last month, Dennie acknowledged that adding a Black woman to the Court wasn’t going to magically transform it. But she described the power and importance of well-reasoned dissenting opinions from the justices.  

“Dissents have proven useful historically to shape law and policy,” she said. “Whether by the Court returning to a dissent later or Congress looking to the dissent in a case and being like ‘oh, yeah, this is what we wanted to do. Let’s change the law with this dissent in mind.’”  

Turning to alleged objections over Jackson’s experience and record, Dennie challenged claims that the nomination was nothing more than “affirmative action.”  

“It’s not affirmative action so much as reparative action,” she explained. “Her record should not be in doubt, and it’s a little suspicious when folks challenge her qualifications.” 

SEE ALSO: 

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Isn’t Moderate Enough For GOP Senators But Neither Was Merrick Garland 

Republican Senators Disgrace Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Process by Repeating Disinformation  

OP-ED: For Black Women, Racism, Denial and Disrespect Never End; But Still We Rise  

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall Smiling

Thurgood Marshall Was Confirmed As The First Black Supreme Court Justice On This Date In History

10 photos Launch gallery

Thurgood Marshall Was Confirmed As The First Black Supreme Court Justice On This Date In History

Continue reading Thurgood Marshall Confirmed To SCOTUS On This Day

Thurgood Marshall Was Confirmed As The First Black Supreme Court Justice On This Date In History

[caption id="attachment_4169910" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:20 a.m. ET, Aug. 30, 2021 Originally published Aug. 30, 2018 Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, was confirmed to the nation's highest legal body on Aug. 30, 1967. Fifty-four years later, Marshall's legacy lives on in part through a number of life-changing quotes he spoke in life. In fact, considering the direction that the current Supreme Court is seemingly headed in -- what with its cold-blooded refusal to legalize protections to renters and homeowners facing evictions and foreclosures during the COVID-19 pandemic -- Marshall's sage wisdom he spoke from the bench is missed even more than it already was. If Marshall was alive, not only would he have voted against the Supreme Court's decision along ideological to gut a key provision of the Voting Rights Act that disproportionately affects Black people, but he also likely would have written one of his many brilliant dissents to emphasize his opposition to the modern-day voter suppression tactics that have been renewed and legally enacted across a growing number of Republican-led states at an alarming rate. Marshall's quotes were something to behold, and many times they originated in one of his famous dissents. Like in 1978 when Marshall waxed poetic about the University of California v. Bakke decision that ruled in favor of upholding affirmative action race-based college admissions. However, the ruling also eliminated racial quotas, something that could limit the number of Black people admitted to schools. It was in that context that Marshall vehemently dissented with a legendary quote that remains relevant nearly a quarter of a century later. [caption id="attachment_4169909" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall is pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] “The experience of Negroes in America has been different in kind, not just in degree, from that of other ethnic groups,” Marshall wrote in his dissent. “These differences in the experience of the Negro make it difficult for me to accept that Negroes cannot be afforded greater protection under the Fourteenth Amendment where it is necessary to remedy the effects of past discrimination.” It's hard to imagine that kind of foresight from Clarence Thomas, the sole Black representation on the Supreme Court now. Marshall was confirmed as the first Black Supreme Court Justice on Aug. 30, 1967, after President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated him to fill the seat of retiring Justice Tom Clark. Sixty-nine senators voted to confirm the Baltimore native and 11 were opposed. Marshall was on the court for 24 years and retired in 1991. The deeply conservative Thomas, who critics have described as Marshall's antithesis, was nominated for and controversially confirmed to fill the vacant seat. Marshall died on Jan. 24, 1993, at the age of 84. The U.S. could finally get another Black justice soon. Pressure has been mounting for Justice Stephen Breyer, who is 85, to retire. If he does, that would leave the door open for President Joe Biden to make good on his campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Keep reading to find some of Thurgood Marshall's most powerful and life-changing quotes.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation  was originally published on newsone.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Close