Deborah Cox Hits Historic Music Milestone

Throughout her entire career, songstress Deborah Cox has masterfully used her craft to create songs that tugged on the heartstrings of her fans. The Toronto native will receive a historic honor for her contributions to the music industry.
According to Billboard, Cox will become the first Black woman to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
Cox launched her music career decades ago as a background singer for the legendary Celine Dion. With her one-of-a-kind powerhouse voice, she was destined to take center stage. Along her journey, Cox has hit several milestones. Her 1995 self-titled debut album—which was released under Arista Records—went platinum.
The electrifying hit “Nobody’s Supposed to be Here” held the record for the longest-running No.1 R&B single and went double platinum. Her collaboration with singer R.L. dubbed “We Can’t Be Friends” also topped the charts. She has six award-winning albums and has penned powerful songs for different soundtracks.
Beyond her artistry, Cox has been a fierce advocate for social justice and human rights, as she’s supported initiatives centered on empowering the LGBT community.
Cox says she’s honored to be inducted and hopes this moment inspires up-and-coming music artists to stay true to their dreams.
“I feel incredibly grateful to experience this true milestone moment,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “As the first Black female inductee, I am honored to have the chance to show our younger generations that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to with hard work, dedication and passion.”
Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences President Allan Reid says Cox is “a multi-dimensional artist” whose “resounding voice and powerful performances have made her an international icon.”
In conjunction with her induction, an exhibit that captures the different chapters of Cox’s career will be unveiled at the Studio Bell in Calgary on May 14. She will also grace the stage at the 51st annual Juno Awards the following day.
Past Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees include Alanis Morissette, Joni Mitchell and Sarah McLachlan.
SEE ALSO:
Songstress Ciara Lands Role In Reimagined ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Film
Alicia Keys Releases Graphic Novel Centered On A Brooklyn-Bred Black Girl Superhero
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
3 of 21
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
4. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poetSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks' boardSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education 9 of 21
10. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Madam C.J. Walker, First Woman Millionaire In AmericaSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
16 of 21
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
17. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
18 of 21
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020
19. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in TennisSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State GovernorSource:Getty 21 of 21
Deborah Cox Hits Historic Music Milestone was originally published on newsone.com