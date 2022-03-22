Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Beauties, yesterday we reported that Beyoncé was in talks to perform at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony. Well, now, according to CNN.com, the Queen Bey has officially been confirmed to take the stage at the annual awards show!

The superstar singer, who is also pointed for “Be Alive” from the film “King Richard, was among the performers announced today by the Academy. As we reported yesterday, the singer is rumored to give us an iconic performance for the best original song nominee, “Be Alive.”

Variety reported that “Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif.” The Compton tennis court is the same tennis court where Venus and Serena Williams trained as children under their father, Richard, whom the film is based on.

Variety also reported that the big performance could also feature Will Smith, the film’s lead actor, who could appear on stage with Beyoncé. If true and Bey really does perform live from Compton, this performance would be a great opportunity for the elegant award show to shine a spotlight on the city while paying homage to the place where Venus and Serena began their journey to becoming some of the greatest athletes of all time!The 2022 Academy Awards will air this Sunday, March 27. Will you be watching?

Don’t miss…

Beyonce Is Coming…

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet… Again!

It’s Official: Beyoncé Confirmed To Perform At 2022 Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: