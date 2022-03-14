Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Hit With Superseding Indictment

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is currently embroiled in a legal battle that ramped up last week after facing indictment earlier in the year. Federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment to bolster their case against Mosby, who is charged with perjury and making false claims on her mortgage applications.

The Baltimore Sun reports that last Thursday (March 10), the prosecutors added new information to the existing indictment first announced in January in support of their case against her. There are no new charges but there is supporting documentation dating back to December 2020.

More from The Sun:

Mosby is charged with two counts of making false statements on a loan application and two counts of perjury. Mosby has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected to stand trial in early May. Mosby’s attorney could not be reached Thursday evening for comment.

“I wanted the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I’ve done nothing wrong,” Mosby said last month. “Don’t be fooled. We are now five months from my next election, and this indictment is merely a political ploy by my political adversaries to unseat me.”

Mosby, now serving a third term, is up for reelection and the primary will be held on June 28. Mosby has been clear on her innocence regarding the loans and claims that she used forged a hardship case to borrow against her city retirement fund to purchase a pair of homes in Florida.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office elected to not add additional comments regarding the new information or the case.

Photo: Getty

