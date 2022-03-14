Did You Know: The ‘Bel-Air’ Cast Members Have “The Range” Beyond Acting [Videos]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Bel-Air is full of surprises. The entire cast has been brilliantly performing in Peacock’s latest drama series, and some fans recently discovered they also have the musical range.

A recent post on the Instagram profile @theyhavetherange, which highlights gifted vocalists, shared a thread of some of the cast members singing on and off set. In the first slide, Simone Joy Jones (Lisa Turtle) sings alongside Jabari Banks (Will Smith) on the piano. The next slide features Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), who has been lighting up the timeline with her beautiful vocals for some time. The second to last slide is Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks) singing a song while playing the piano. The caption on the video says he plays both the piano and electric guitar.

Simone mentioned her extensive background in musical theater before securing her role on Bel-Air when we spoke with her and the cast and crew ahead of the pilot season’s premiere. Coco’s cast members praised her work ethic away from the fabulous Bel-Air mansion, saying that she would leave work and head straight to the studio. While Sholotan’s musical talent is news to us, it is no surprise that the entire cast is talented.

In Will Smith’s self-titled book, he notes that the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which the new series is loosely based off of, shared talents beyond their acting careers in between taping scenes. The hit comedy series taped in front of a live studio audience and the entire cast would perform their various talents throughout the tapings, and each Friday Will and DJ Jazzy Jeff eve gave a special live performance.

Both shows are skillfully casted, catapulting the careers of all the actors involved. We look forward to seeing what else this young, talented Bel-Air group have to offer the world of entertainment. Take a look at the thread below to see the cast members’ skills outside of the show.

