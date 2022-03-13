News
Naomi Osaka Chokes Back Tears As She Addresses Heckling During BNP Paribas Open

BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

Source: Clive Brunskill / Getty

Sports fans may feel entitled to attack and heckle athletes on the field of play, but they aren’t. An attendee tried Naomi Osaka during the BNP Paribas Open, and the tennis star did not hold back.   

As reported by the Desert Sun, the heckler was drowned out by other fans supporting Osaka. The chair umpire was unable to identify the person. Osaka asked to address the crowd after the incident during her match with Veronika Kudermatova, but the tournament supervisor declined the request. 

While some may not understand Osaka getting emotional at the words of one person, for an allegedly more “civilized” sport, Tennis is full of ugliness, particularly in the treatment of its Black stars. Who wants someone yelling “you suck” while they are trying to do their best at their job?  

Osaka got emotional when talking about the incident after her match with Kudermatova, comparing it to Serena and Venus Williams being heckled at the BNP Paribas Open.  

“To be be honest, I’ve been heckled before,” Osaka explained after the match. “It didn’t really bother me. But heckled here? Like, I’ve watched a video of Venus and Serena (Williams) get heckled here, and if you’ve never watched it, you should watch it.” 

Singer and writer Pia Glenn tweeted a clip of the offending moment. 

“This is when some dusty soul chose a quiet moment to shout “NAOMI YOU SUCK” at the #IndianWells tennis tournament, which resulted in Naomi Osaka openly crying & asking to address the crowd. Ppl are calling her weak, b/c they’re used to our young BW stars being warriors, not human,” Glenn tweeted. 

Sociology Professor Sheldon Applewhite also tweeted the commentators should have spoken out about the heckling.  

@TennisChannel @LDavenport76 @naomiosaka Watching Indian Wells. From what I gather, this person should be removed, and tennis channel and commentators should speak out against this type of behavior. Didn’t Indian Wells learn from a decades long ban from Williams sisters 4 this?” 

For her part, Osaka has been very open about her emotions and mental well-being following her refusal to do press during the French Open. But her reference to the 2001 harassment of the Williams sisters speaks to the pressure facing Black women in the sport who are expected to rise above the racism and bigotry of some fans. 

The Williams sisters boycotted the Indian Wells tournament for nearly 15 years before Serena ended the boycott in 2015. Another player “joked” that Richard Williams, the duo’s father and former coach, decided who would win matches when Serena and Venus compete against each other. The sisters were booed at various points during the tournament, and Venus was even asked if the two fixed their matches during a press conference. Last year, Serena recounted how the 2001 incident still stung 20 years later. 

The misogynoir experienced by Black women athletes do not slow down once they are on the world stage. In many ways, it has become even more intense. Osaka may not have won this time, but she continues to shine and show us that athletes are people and deserve our respect 

Sha'Carri Richardson's booting from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana during her bid for the Olympic Team Trials points to the latest example at the intersection of systemic racism and gender, which often crashes down on Black women. Black women are often underpaid, overworked, and undervalued, much like every other career, but the world of sports proves especially difficult as men often dominate the industry, leading to significantly smaller endorsements amounts, anxiety over financial security. Black women in sports are rarely given their flowers and are mostly examined through a shallow lens, exalting their physique and physical appearance over their athletic ability and what they bring to the industry. On Tuesday it was revealed that Richardson would not be placed on the U.S. relay team, in hopes that the suspension would end in time to provide an opportunity to see the 21-year-old make her Olympic debut. https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1412538138778537990?s=20 Richardson's suspension also highlighted a necessary conversation around marijuana and the legalization of a drug that now is being marketed as a means of entrepreneurship for communities in states which have now legalized its usage. But it has not reversed a large part of the collective groupthink who still believe users should be criminalized, nor has it freed the thousands of Black community members who were jailed in response. Serena Williams recently announced she will not partake in the upcoming games and Simone Biles routinely faces questioning over her dominance in the field of gymnastics. Prior to the announcement regarding Richardson, ESPN announced Malika Andrews, a Black reporter for the network, would be the sideline reporter during the 2021 NBA Finals, booting Rachel Nichols, who is white, from her position. Nichols, who regularly hosts the "The Jump," replaced long-standing reporter Doris Burke during sideline coverage of the 2020 NBA Finals. https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1412450213692940295?s=20 Late last week a recording of Nichols expressing frustration over her colleague Maria Taylor, became a viral story for The New York Times. In the audio from last year, Nichols can be heard "venting" to Adam Mendelsohn, an adviser to LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul. Mendelsohn warned Nichols that she should move with caution at ESPN, labeling the network a “snake pit." In response, Nichols took aim at Taylor, mentioning her grievance over the network selecting Taylor as the face of the NBA Finals lineup on "The Jump." Nichols went on to say that Taylor was offered the job because the network was "feeling pressure" over its diversity woes. While Nichols apologized after the story took off, her comments helped to pit women against women in a field that is already difficult to break through, irrespective of race. It will be difficult for Taylor and Andrews to gain the respect of some followers as they will try to maintain it as an affirmative action hire, like Nichols originally did, instead of weighing the women on their journalistic standards and sports knowledge. The Richardson and ESPN controversies were just two of the many-layered stories that emerged this week, where Black women are routinely targeted for their flair, athleticism, and ability in the world of sports.

Naomi Osaka Chokes Back Tears As She Addresses Heckling During BNP Paribas Open  was originally published on newsone.com

