Man Killed By Fellow Patient at Saint Elizabeths Hospital in D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that David Dowdell, 65, died in a fight early Wednesday morning at Saint Elizabeths Hospital after being found in “a secure area of a hospital, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent trauma.”

Fellow patient Charles Lee, 28, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, reported by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Saint Elizabeths Hospital is located in southeast, DC and is “committed to a safe, therapeutic environment for individuals with serious mental illness who need inpatient treatment to recover,” the D.C. Department of Dept. of Behavioral Health said in a statement. “Per our protocol, Saint Elizabeths will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether all safety procedures were followed. We are providing emotional support to patients and staff”.

