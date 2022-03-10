Did Tevin Campbell Confirm His Sexuality?

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

The sexuality of one of our favorite artists from the 90s is a hot topic again. Singer Tevin Campbell released some tweets that to some, confirm what some would say is old news and to others may be a surprise: That he is gay. Twitter user @_taylor305 tweeted “My mom keep telling me Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass and Tevin Campbell were gay” to which Tevin jumped in and said, “Tevin is. ,” using the rainbow flag which is synonyms with the LGBTQ community.

In another tweet, user @juwanthewriter responded to a tweet that looked to be about the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill recently passed in Florida. Tevin responded to the tweet saying “I’ll live.”

While it’s no secret to the rumors of Tevin Campbell’s sexuality, one could say that Tevin is trolling us all and some are falling for it as usual. Others would say let the “Can We Talk” singer live.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

RELATED: Tevin Campbell ‘Didn’t Actually Start To Live Life’ Until He Left The Music Business [Video]

RELATED: Tevin Campbell Doesn’t Care If You Call Him Gay Because He Can Sing: “Y’all Homophobes Gotta Do Better”

10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced 1. Mary J. Blige - You Bring Me Joy 1 of 9 2. Craig Mack - Flava In Ya Ear (Remix) 2 of 9 3. The Notorious B.I.G. - Big Poppa 3 of 9 4. Mary J. Blige - I'm Goin Down 4 of 9 5. Faith Evans - You Used To Love Me 5 of 9 6. Brian McKnight - On The Down Low 6 of 9 7. Mary J. Blige - Time 7 of 9 8. Puff Johnson - All Over Your Face 8 of 9 9. Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men - One Sweet Day 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced 10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced [caption id="attachment_5118051" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: PNP / WENN / WENN[/caption] Chucky Thompson, one of the influential hip-hop producers of the ’90s who scored hits with Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and more, has died. Thompson, a Washington D.C. native, was one of the chief architects behind Blige’s 1994 album My Life and was the focus of a recent Amazon documentary centered around the creation of the album. Thompson absolutely shined during the prolific Bad Boy era and also worked along such R&B icons Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey. The sudden loss of a creative who offered so much to black music culture deserves a moment of appreciation. Thompson’s long list of credits span the past three decades, but here are a few classic 90s cuts that we all know and love.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Did Tevin Campbell Confirm His Sexuality? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com