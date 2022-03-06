Female Business Take Over Spotlight: Nbeauty Inc Salon & Spa

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Happy Women’s History Month!

For the entire month of March, we will be putting the spotlight on local female-owned businesses throughout the tri-state area to honor women shattering glass ceilings.

This week we are highlighting Nbeauty Inc Salon & Spa.

The luxury beauty salon, which is also black-owned, offers over a dozen multicultural hair services to customers.

We spoke with the salon owner, Naemeeh Johnson, who revealed she first began pursuing a career in cosmetology at the age of 17.

Johnson is a second-generation business owner following in the footsteps of her family’s hair business founded by her mother, Joyce.

After graduating from Dobbins Randolph Vocational High school in North Philadelphia, the Philly native began working for her mother’s hair salon, Celebrity Hair, later passed down to her in 2009.

Johnson continues her mother’s legacy with the original North Philly location and recently opened another location in Ardmore, PA.

Nbeauty Inc. also expanded its services by adding a spa to its salon experience, offering facials, body sculpting, and more!

When she is not building her beauty empire, Johnson is mentoring young women on how to create their own by providing classes and workshops on the beauty industry.

Johnson has worked alongside artists like Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Kim, and many more.

Check out Nbeauty Salon & Spa below for this week’s female business takeover with Millennial Christian.

If you would like your female business highlighted next for Women’s History month, Click here!

