Tamron Hall Breaks Down Her New True-Crime Series ‘Someone They Knew’

You may know her as a longtime NBC correspondent or as an Emmy Award-winning host of daytime television, but Tamron Hall is getting back to her days as a true-crime journalist with a new series titled Someone They Knew… With Tamron Hall.

The Black broadcast beauty joined her longtime friend Russ Parr for a quick interview to discuss the new show and why she feels so comfortable in cracking down on crime.

In addition to discussing how Someone They Knew will be presented, Russ and Tamron also revisit a tragic story that started her journey in investigative journalism overall with the unfortunate murder of her sister, Renate, which still remains unsolved 18 years later. The older step sister of Hall was found in the pool of her Houston, Texas home, bludgeoned as the result of an abusive relationship. In some ways, her work over the years and the new series specifically is a way of healing for the “Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host” winner.

Listen to Russ Parr’s full interview with dear friend Tamron Hall below, and tune in for Someone They Knew… With Tamron Hall which airs on Court TV starting this Sunday, March 6:

