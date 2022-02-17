Woman Shanked Outside Foot Locker Over Nike Dunks

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Apparently, traveling with weapons while attempting to cop highly-coveted sneakers is a thing. A woman was stabbed outside a Los Angeles Foot Locker while waiting to cop a pair of Nike Dunks.

Some back story, the Nike Dunk was first released in 1985, and the poor man’s Air Jordan 1, no shots, quickly gained popularity thanks to the multitude of colorways they were released in. Throughout the years their demand has gone up and down depending on if skaters were rocking them (see: Nike Dunk SB’s) and if Nike was dropping retros. Over the last couple of years, though, they’ve again risen in popularity, with new colorways routinely selling out within minutes of becoming available.

So for a recent release of Nike Dunks, there was a line outside of a Los Angeles Foot Locker in Fairfax with customers thirsty to pick up a pair. However, TMZ reports that two separate groups got into an argument while waiting on line. A brawl ensued, with a woman getting stabbed in the abdomen around 2:40 PM, per ABC7 , which also notes that the assailant was the victim’s partner, so the authorities are considering it an act of domestic violence. The attacker, who has since been arrested, reportedly drove off in a Hyundai before being apprehended.

While TMZ is reporting the kicks everyone was waiting on where Dunks, they may have been the Air Jordan 1 Retro in a Dark Marina Blue colorway. Either way, catching an attempted murder rap for a pair of shoes is a fail on all the levels.

