Disney+ Announces Premiere Date For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

With the success of their smash hit series in The Mandalorian and now The Book of Boba Fett, Disney+ will continue to grow their Star Wars universe with a new series and it’s going to be a good one.

According to Hypebeast, Disney+ has finally announced a release date for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor returning as the OG Jedi master and it will hit the streaming service on May 25th. That’s right, Obi-Wan will once again be swinging that lightsaber as only he can and we’re all in on what Disney+ has in store for us as far as the series goes as McGregor isn’t the only OG poised to return in the new series.

“The plot beings a decade after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Hayden Christensen will be reprising the role of Darth Vader alongside McGregor. The cast also features Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru respectively, as well as Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. On Disney+ Day, McGregor and director Deborah Chow shared a sizzle reel with production art, giving fans a first look at what to expect for the series.”

Darth Vader bout to get busy once again too?! Yeah, we definitely going to be going bananas for this one. Y’all just know there’s going to be an epic lightsaber battle between the two in the final episode.

No word on when we’ll get a full trailer for the series yet but best believe it will probably break the internet once it drops. At least as far as comic book fanboys go anyway.

Are you excited about the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+? Let us know in the comment section below.

