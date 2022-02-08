Trump Tells Joe Rogan To Stop Apologizing For Racism, While Being A Racist Who Constantly Demands Apologies

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The former president of the United States and current president of opinions nobody asked for just had to weigh in on the Joe Rogan controversy regarding all the racist s*** Rogan has said on his podcast over the years. Now, obviously, Donald Trump wasn’t offended by Rogan’s flagrant use of the n-word or him referring to a Black neighborhood as the Planet of the Apes, because Trump being mad at Rogan for racism would be like a skunk being offended by Pig-pen for smelling funny. Instead, Trump appears to be big mad at Rogan for apologizing for his racism.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said in a statement on Monday night, according to The Hill. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

There’s a reason why the guy who continues to claim without evidence that a demonstrably un-stolen election was stolen from him will likely go down as the most delusional president of recent history. Trump spent his entire presidency calling things “fake news” even when there was recorded evidence proving the news wasn’t fake, so it’s really no surprise he’s calling Rogan’s comments “fake news” despite them being recorded remarks that were exposed on video. Of course, Rogan’s excuse-ridden apology included him claiming he never called Black people apes right after he admitted that’s exactly what he called us, so maybe he and Trump are just two delusional and racist peas in a whites-only pod.

By the way, do you know what else Trump spent the entire four years of his miserable presidency doing?

He spent it demanding apologies.

Trump literally demanded an apology from CNN for reporting that the guy who beat him for the presidency in 2020 was leading him in the polls.

He demanded an apology from the New York Times for its coverage of the Russian probe.

He demanded an apology from Elizabeth Warren for her Cherokee DNA claims, which had nothing to do with him.

He demanded an apology from President Joe Biden after calling Biden “stupid” for calling out his atrocious handling of the pandemic.

He demanded an apology from Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace for hate crime allegations that, again, had nothing to do with him. (of course, Trump is a racist AF walking hate crime allegation, so one can see how he might be confused on that one.)

He demanded an apology from Hillary Clinton for saying mean things about him while he was running against her for president.

He demanded an apology from the New York Times for reporting that he mocked a disabled reporter when he clearly did mock a disabled reporter.

He demanded an apology from the cast of Hamilton after Mike Pence got booed at the theater, which Trump also claimed should be a “safe place.”

He demanded an apology for the congresswoman of color he told to “go back” to third-world “s*** holes” most of them weren’t even from.

BRUH, TRUMP WAS OUT HERE DEMANDING APOLOGIES FROM THE VICTIMS OF HIS OWN RACISM!!

But to a racist, apologies for racism are what crosses the line.

Again, no surprises here—this s*** is just funny.

