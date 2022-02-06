Jackson State, Prairie View A&M Among Grant Recipients For Getty’s HBCU Photo Digitization Project

HBCUs throughout the country have served as epicenters of Black excellence and Getty Images is leading a project to ensure the rich legacies of these cultural pillars are preserved for generations to come. The visual media company recently announced the grant recipients of its historic photo digitization project.
The initiative—dubbed the Getty Images Photo Archive Grant for Historically Black Colleges and Universities—was created to digitally conserve imagery that visually captures the stories behind the nation’s HBCUs. As part of the project—which was unveiled in 2021—$500,000 will be donated to historically Black institutions to digitize 200,000 archival photos with the support of archivists from HBCUs and Adnet Global; a company that specializes in CGI and imagery restoration. The collaborative initiative is being led by Getty Images, the Getty Family and Stand Together; an organization that has a mission rooted in addressing inequities within education, health care, the criminal justice system, economic mobility and politics.
Amongst the HBCUs that have received grants are Prairie View A&M University, Jackson State University, Claflin University and North Carolina Central University. Historic photos from these institutions will live in Getty’s “Historically Black Colleges & Universities Collection” where 50 percent of the proceeds will go to the grant recipients, 30 percent will go towards the creation of scholarship funds for HBCU students and 20 percent will help fund the photo digitization initiative for years to come.
“The Getty Images Photo Archive Grants for HBCUs were created to honor the vast history of HBCUs and their contribution to American history,” Cassandra Illidge, VP of Partnerships at Getty Images, said in a statement. “We are committed to preserving the visual narrative of all cultures and communities to ensure these vital artifacts are accessible to storytellers around the world.” Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., who serves as President of Jackson State University, added “preserving the rich culture and heritage of the African diaspora found at HBCUs is an essential step in ensuring that the stories of our ancestors are accessible to share for generations to come.”
Over the past few years, several projects centered on the preservation of HBCUs have been launched. In 2020, the National Park Service announced $7.7 million in grants will go towards the restoration and conservation of historical structures at HBCUs.
SEE ALSO:
HBCU Preservation Projects To Receive $7.7 Million In Grants From The National Park Service
Space Where Detroit’s First Black-Owned Bookstore Once Lived Receives Preservation Grant
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Jackson State, Prairie View A&M Among Grant Recipients For Getty’s HBCU Photo Digitization Project was originally published on newsone.com