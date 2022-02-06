Kevin Durant & Stephen A. Smith Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange About KD’s Legacy

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Kevin Durant and his Twitter fingers were very active. The Brooklyn Nets superstar decided to address Stephen A. Smith directly following his comments about KD’s legacy.

ESPN’s workhorse, Stephen A. Smith, has been very vocal when speaking about the struggling Brooklyn Nets and the legacy of Kevin Durant. Both things came into question once again, with Smith talking about them all week long. The boisterous analyst made the point that Durant will be remembered as the guy who left Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the current disfunction he is dealing with when it comes to part-time player Kyrie Irving inconsistent James Harden.

Saturday night (Feb.5), Smith doubled-down again on that point during a primetime matchup between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith shared a clip of his assessment directly mentioning Durant on Twitter.

Smith poked the bear and got the currently rehabbing to clap back, writing on Twitter:

“Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, im sure your minions will run with this story for you, but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater. It’s gonna be hard to box the god in.”

Smith did respond back hours later in a lengthy thread clarifying his point.

“Okay. Stop the b.s. Religiously I’ve been on the record calling you the best in the WORLD. This is not about your game, and you know it. We all know you’re great, and you’re a champion. We will celebrate that forever when you’re DONE playing….”

This response follows an exchange between Smith and Durant earlier in the week where Smith also refused to back down to Durant.

We are always here for spicy Kevin Durant.

