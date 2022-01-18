Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Whew! We know it went down after the after party based on Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade based on all the energy they are giving in these sexy birthday flicks. The stylish Black couple matched each other’s fly in all Black fits that for D Wade’s birthday.

Gabrielle Union served melanin in a slinky Jean Paul Gaultier mini dress, strappy Aquazzura sandals and gems by Effy Jewelry. Gabby’s wavy high ponytail was styled by Larry Sims and her look put together by Thomas Christos Kikis. Dwyane Wade looked equally as dapper to celebrate in Mason Valentino, Versace and jewels by Chrisaire Beverly Hills; styled by Jason Bolden.

The Wades continue to make headlines between their fashions and family matters. Dwyane Wade has been praised for his support of his transgender daughter Zaya Wade, who sparked backlash when she came out in February 2020. Their youngest daughter, Kaavia James is a star in her own right, constantly giving us memorable faces that make the best gifs and memes, while serving as our style goals in a toddler’s body. The Wades are the ultimate family.

RELATED STORIES:

Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022: ‘New Year, Still Healing‘

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Mommy-Daughter Workout Video On Instagram

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Chemistry Is Undeniable In These Sexy Birthday Pics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: