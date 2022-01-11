University of Georgia Wins It’s First National Championship In 41 Years

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The University of Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 for their first National Championship since 1980. Both teams overcame a slow start with field goals in the first half. UGA Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV lost a costly, controversial fumble with a little over 11 minutes in the 4th quarter which allowed Alabama to take an 18-13 lead. Georgia would go on to outscored Alabama 20-9 in the fourth quarter and 27-9 in the second half, clinching the title win.

However, the former walk-on would maintain his composure and finish the game 17-26 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Georgia Defensive Back Kelee Ringo would seal the game with a 79-yard interception returned for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the game.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young struggled for most of the game. While he was 35 for 57 with 369 yards, Young had only one touchdown and two interceptions. Young also lost two of his most dynamic weapons. Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams hurt his knee in an awkward play during the National Championship game. The Crimson Tide was already without fellow star wideout John Metchie III, who tore his ACL in the SEC championship game versus Georgia in December,

The Bulldogs were on a 7-game losing streak to Alabama, including three losses in SEC title games including the 41-24 loss in December and a double-overtime defeat in the 20178national championship game.

UGA Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart wins his first game in 5 tries against his mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban. Coach Smart is also only the second former Saban assistant to beat him (Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is the 1st). The Bulldogs now celebrate their first National Championship since former UGA running back Herschel Walker and Head Coach Vince Dooley defeated Notre Dame 17–10 in the Sugar Bowl to finish 12–0 and ranked number one, winning the title.

11 Alabama vs. Georgia NFL-Bound Players To Watch In The CFP National Championship 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Alabama vs. Georgia NFL-Bound Players To Watch In The CFP National Championship 1. Evan Neal #73 Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Jameson Williams #1 Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Nakobe Dean #17 Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Jordan Davis #99 Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Travon Walker #44 Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Jordan Battle #9 Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. George Pickens #1 Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Devonte Wyatt #95 Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Lewis Cine #16 Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Christian Harris #8 Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. John Metchie III #8 Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Alabama vs. Georgia NFL-Bound Players To Watch In The CFP National Championship 11 Alabama vs. Georgia NFL-Bound Players To Watch In The CFP National Championship [caption id="attachment_1451853" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty[/caption] After a grueling 2021-2022 College Football season, the undeniable two best teams are facing off for a second time this year for the National Championship. No. 1 Alabama will face No. 3 Georgia at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Crimson Tide rolled over the unbeaten Georgia 41-24 in the SEC championship game in December, which sealed their number one seed in the playoff. Alabama will also be attempting to win their second consecutive College National Championship, after beating Ohio State last season. Every college football fan is hyped for a matchup like this to close out the season, but there are obvious reasons these are the two best teams besides just a great coaching staff, it’s the talent that will be featured all over the field Monday night. Maybe you’re a fringe college fan, or really don’t watch at all, but the one thing you can gain from watching tonights game is a preview of probably 20+ players that will be on a roster next year in the NFL. Whether your team is competing for a Super Bowl, or gearing up for vacation after a loosing season, below are 11 of the best players on offense and defense from both teams that without a doubt you’ll be watching next season on Sundays (and every other day of the week the NFL consumes over 6 months). From ferocious defensive lineman to playmaking wide receivers, these talented athletes will be hearing their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, and you can only hope it’s for your squad! Scouting Source: Tankathon.com

University of Georgia Wins It’s First National Championship In 41 Years was originally published on hotspotatl.com