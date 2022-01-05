Rest In Power: Houston Artist/Producer D-Bando Passes Away

Less than a week into the new year, we already have unfortunate news to share about a member of Houston’s Hip-Hop scene.
On Wednesday (Jan 5) news broke on social media that D-Bando, born Darale Obando, had passed away. Although details regarding his death are still being confirmed, fans, peers and those closest to Bando wasted no time expressing their grief over a young talent gone far too soon.
A rapper and producer, he was associated with labels including 1st Class Music GroupCBS Entertainment, D-bando Productions, and CANT BE STOPPED, INC. According to a post on NewsBreak, Bando attended Barbara Jordan High School and studied at Texas Southern University.
In his final social media post, shared just over a month ago, Bando expressed his desire to succeed in life, at times putting the needs of others above his own self-interest.
“I’ve took the backseat to let my team be in the front that shows alot about my character!!!” He wrote. “I’ve stepped down to let others step up. #IWANTUSALLTOWIN.”
