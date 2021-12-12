Carol’s Daughter And Mama Glow Foundation Strive To Make Doula Support Accessible

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Black maternal health crisis is a pressing issue that is indicative of the racial disparities that permeate the public health system, and an initiative has been launched to address the inequities. Carol’s Daughter has teamed up with the Mama Glow Foundation to provide resources and support for ‘Black birthing people’ as they navigate their pregnancy journeys.

Research shows that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. Through the initiative—dubbed Love Delivered—the beauty brand and the reproductive justice-focused nonprofit will donate $225,000 over the next three years to fund doula services for Black families in need and doula education grants for individuals interested in providing support during childbirth.

The doula services are open to expecting, or postpartum people in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta and will expand to other major cities throughout the country. There will also be an array of maternal health-related forms, webinars and events to spread awareness about the crisis.

Through “Love Delivered,” Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price and Mama Glow Foundation creator Latham Thomas aim to cultivate a community of 10,000 advocates and educate 100 million people about Black maternal health by 2024.

“Birth is meant to be a joyful, transcendent and empowering event,” Thomas said in a statement. “Everyone deserves to have access to safe, affordable, respectful and dignified care throughout the perinatal continuum. Mama Glow doulas approach care from a trauma-informed framework and can help to support families impacted by injustice and inequity, grounding them with tools for advocacy, healing, transformation and empowerment.”

Price added she hopes “more Black birthing people are heard and supported and most of all, lives are saved” through the effort.

News about the “Love Delivered” grant comes months after the Morehouse School of Medicine launched an initiative centered on exploring the origins of racial health inequities and their impact on Black maternal health.

