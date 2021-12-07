Source Says Khloe Kardashian Is “Ignoring” News Of Tristan Thompson Paternity Suit

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Chatter online has been robust regarding Houston personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who filed a paternity suit against professional basketball player and cheat-on-you-ologist Tristan Thompson over child support. Nichols, who claims her newborn son is actually the third child fathered by the NBA big man, says that the boy was conceived in March around Thompson’s 30th birthday while he was still reportedly dating Khloé Kardashian.

The on-again, off-again nature of Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship completely points to the fact that the Canadian-born center has more triple-doubles in infidelity stats than he does rebounds, blocks, and points on the court.

If you happen to be wondering how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star—who couldn’t keep up with side pieces Thompson has collected over the years—feels about the Sacramento King’s latest alleged affair, apparently, she’s unbothered, minding her own business, and focusing on being a mother.

An inside source told E! News that Kardashian—who shares a three-year-old daughter with Thompson—is basically handling the news of Thompson’s alleged new baby momma and child by “ignoring the noise.”

“Khloe’s focused on co-parenting,” the source reportedly said noting that the couple has been “broken up since Spring.”

So there you have it, folks—Khloe has 99 problems but a serial cheater ain’t one, at least not anymore. Meanwhile, Thompson is knee-deep in a paternity suit and probably a fresh journey into fatherhood and co-parenting with another woman he isn’t in a relationship with.

Adding to all of this, Nichols has been apparently spilling the tea of her dealings with Thompson via her Instagram account and the details are as messy as you can imagine.

You hate to see it.

