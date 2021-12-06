DaBaby Gets Las Vegas Case Dismissed, Paid Alleged Victim $7500

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

DaBaby has one less case to deal with in his life of struggle, at least when music isn’t involved. The Charlotte rapper’s battery case in Las Vegas has been dismissed.

Remember last year when a driver said DaBaby put hands on him, allegedly, while the rapper was in Sin City? That’s a wrap, for a fee.

Reports TMZ:

According to online court records, the misdemeanor battery charge was dismissed with prejudice … meaning the case is over and done, and can’t be refiled. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office tells TMZ … the charges were dismissed because DaBaby satisfied everything prosecutors asked him to do in order to resolve the case, including paying the alleged victim $7,500 and staying out of trouble. DaBaby always denied the allegations and his lawyers even considered it a “money grab.” Considering how much money DaBaby pulls in courtesy of shows or features, despite his alleged cancellation, and that $7,500 looks like small change to avoid courtroom drama.

