Teyana Taylor, Her Abs & Family Are The New Faces Of Skims ‘Cozy’ Collection

The Taylor/Shumpert family have their foot on our necks with no plans of letting up. Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the winner of Dancing With The Stars; Teyana embarked on a trek that makes headlines every stop over it’s sexy choreography; she also appears in Doja Cats’s new visuals and now they entire family is the face of Skims’ new Cozy Collection.

Teyana, Iman, Junie and Rue appear in the new campaign that launched today. The collection drops on December 7.

The Cozy Collection introduces “new matching sets, unisex style and accessories everyone will love,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

As mentioned above, Teyana has been keeping busy despite a recent hospitalization for over exhaustion. She hit the stage shortly after, serving fans a juicy lap dance on new PLT collaborator Jayda Cheaves.

She also brought her abs to Doja Cat’s tribal new video Woman. This also isn’t Junie’s first modeling gig. She made her runway debut in Teyana’s PLT fashion show during NYFW.

