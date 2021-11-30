Trey Songz Reportedly Being Investigated For Sexual Assault In Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently looking into a reported incident that occurred at The Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino involving VA native was in Las Vegas celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday.
The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For Trey Songz & Fans Are Not Happy #PowerPremiere
The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For Trey Songz & Fans Are Not Happy #PowerPremiere
1.1 of 16
2.
2 of 16
When you hear Trey Songz sing 🗣“They say this a big rich town” instead of Joe. 🥴 #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/ByaTZJC1jC— 5G Pfizer Princess (@Ahhhlexis11) August 25, 2019
3.
3 of 16
Ummm, who told them to remix the theme song? Let this be a one time thing. Change that shit back by next week #Power #PowerTV— 5 Miles to Messy (@AshleyShyMiller) August 25, 2019
4.
4 of 16
I knew that was trey songz singing the power theme song. They need to bring my boy joe back next episode lol— Sagitterorist Lex (@WinterTimeCold_) August 25, 2019
5.
5 of 16
What. The. Hell. Happen. To. The. #Power. Theme. Song. pic.twitter.com/3Dn8OOAW6x— Daisy R. Martin (@DaisRaineMartin) August 25, 2019
6.
6 of 16
When you’ve been waiting to sing the theme song but they switch it up on you #PowerPremiere #powerstarz #power pic.twitter.com/Nq1hGrnnrL— Kim (@7_two_3) August 25, 2019
7.
7 of 16
This theme song is the final betrayal #power— hoodpodcast (@hoodpodcast) August 25, 2019
8.
8 of 16
I need @Power_STARZ to keep the original version of their theme song cause Trey songs version ain’t it. #PowerPremiere #PowerSeason6— Mae (@_uneedmae) August 25, 2019
9.
9 of 16
This new Power theme song got me like.... 🤦🏾♂️😤😤😤 #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/ONaluvDBQW— Leader Of The Golden Lords (@Tson1point0) August 25, 2019
10.
10 of 16
2 mins into Power and I’m already livid af😡😡!!! Yo @50cent Didn’t nobody tell y’all niggas to remix the theme song. I’m over here prepared to sing along and you niggas playing. In the words of my nigga @KarlousM #QUITTOUCHINGSHIT‼️‼️— THEY CALL ME BIG BELLY!!! (@TeamTeddyRay) August 25, 2019
11.
11 of 16
Intro starts: Trey Songz— Keepin it sweet like Honeydew (@jaylibrascales) August 25, 2019
Me:
#PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/lmqBETMqA5
12.
12 of 16
Joe must have owed 50 cent some money since they switched his ass with Trey Songz #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/OUf5c6Nxto— Ashley (@BurgundyTamale) August 25, 2019
13.13 of 16
14.
14 of 16
The new intro with Trey Songz had me like #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/zMEdFxKsup— ch0c0lat3.dr0p (@candiii_c0at3d) August 25, 2019
15.15 of 16
16.
16 of 16
#PowerPremiere— 🏁Noel Sevens🏁 (@hiphophead210) August 25, 2019
When you start singing the theme song & Trey Songz comes on pic.twitter.com/ouV1cGLoZz
Trey Songz Reportedly Being Investigated For Sexual Assault In Vegas was originally published on kissrichmond.com