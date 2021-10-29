Marsai Martin Serves Full Face And Confidence In Latest Social Media Pics

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Marsai Martin has truly grown up right before our eyes! The 17-year-old actress started acting on black-ish when she was just 10 years old and since then, she’s stolen our hearts with her adorable personality, blossoming career, and budding fashion sense.

On Friday (October 29), the star took to Instagram to serve full face and confidence as she posed for her latest social media pics. The black and white photo showed the teenager rocking her box braids in a high bun with a one-shouldered dress. She wore classic almond shape nails and subtle jewelry as she put her natural beauty on full display.

Although Marsai uploaded the photo carousel without a caption, the images spoke for themselves, as many of her 3.1 million IG followers took to the comment section to give their stamps of approval. “WOW! ,” Justine Skye commented on the post while Ayesha Curry wrote, “Gorgeous!”

And the NAACP Image award-winning actress certainly has a lot to smile about these days as she prepares to act alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama on an upcoming episode of black-ish. The show’s social media page shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode earlier this week, sharing a photo of the cast with Mrs. Obama. “#blackish is going all out for the final season,” the caption read. “We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star.”

Catch Marsai Martin on the final season of black-ish, set to premiere in early 2022.

