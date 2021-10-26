Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Scorpio R&B crooner Ciara celebrated her 36th birthday in style on Monday. By now, if we know anything about Russell Wilson at all, it’s that he’s going to shower his wife with love and affection on her special day. In a clip posted to her Instagram feed, Ciara is seen walking around the Space Needle in Seattle, as she prepares for a special dinner and movie night, arranged by her dotting husband.

In the post Ciara gushed, “Wow Babe @DangeRussWilsonThank You for loving me the way you do!

I didn’t have much growing up, but I can say I had a lot of love. That feeling made me feel like I could conquer the world. That’s how you make me feel. Like a little girl all over again. I love you so much! #BirthDayGirl #Forever21 #SpaceNeedleForTwo”

Decked out in a faux fur coat from her LITA by Ciara brand, the singer flashed a huge smile as she walked through the Seattle suite with her Birkin in tow. She completed the look with minimal makeup and a pair of black ankle boots. Between Ciara’s effortless comfortable yet glamorous look, and her husband’s grand display of affection, the couple might be on their way to making baby number 4.

What do you think? Are you loving Ciara’s all black birthday look?

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Launches Luxury Clothing Line Lita By Ciara

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch A Fashion House That Empowers Underserved Communities

Ciara Casually Slays In A Lita By Ciara Faux Fur Coat For Her Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: