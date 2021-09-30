Spirit.Ed: Hudson Whiskey Four Part Harmony Delivers Big On Flavor & Complexity [Review]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The beauty of bourbon is that it is a versatile spirit that can be enjoyed year-round, but most especially in the early summer and the late winter months as well. As National Bourbon Heritage Month comes to a close, Spirit.Ed gets up close and personal with Hudson Whiskey’s Four Part Harmony, an offering that is the distillery’s most mature and may stand out as its best.

New York isn’t the first destination that comes to mind when one thinks of bourbon, which is most closely associated with the south. This American whiskey is largely made from corn and reportedly owes its name to the French Bourbon dynasty according to historians. Primarily associated with Kentucky, bourbon can be made anywhere in the United States and can be sold around the world under the designation but the main rule is that it is produced within the confines of America.

The name itself conjures images of refined gentlemen sitting in lounges or on the golf course sharing the details of their day. But, the spirit is also used as a base for a variety of classic cocktails, most famously the Old Fashioned and the Mint Julep among many more.

As we noted earlier, Hudson Whiskey is distilled at the Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery in upstate New York, the first New York distillery to open post Prohibition, in the town of Gardiner. The company offers a small but potent range of bourbon and rye whiskeys, each with different finishes and expressions.

So, how does Hudson Whiskey’s aged bourbon stand out? Let’s find out.

Four Part Harmony was first introduced in 2010 as a limited offering and quickly sold out, according to lore. The company saw fit to revisit the expression and make it part of the product range. Like all of its juice, Hudson Whiskey uses only local grains from neighboring farms and uses a pot-distilling method from a mash of 60 percent corn, 15 percent rye, 15 percent wheat, and 10 percent malted barley. On paper, that would lead one to think that this bourbon will be a sugar bomb of sorts with a spicier finish and that isn’t too far off the description.

Simply put, Four Part Harmony punches through with pleasant warming aromas that feel like a hug from a good friend. The pour is beautiful in presentation, but what matters here is the flavor. The sweet from the corn stand out definitely, but there’s some pepper from the rye and a faint hint of the wheat that dances with the malted barley in a long finish that will have you coming back for more.

At 92 proof (46% ABV), Four Part Harmony still shines in a cocktail, most notably and Old Fashioned but also made a delightful Whiskey Sour and traditional highball. The bottle retails at $69.99 and is now available nationwide.

