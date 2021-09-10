Could Bill Cosby Be Making A Return To Television?

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The name Bill Cosby has been synonymous with sexual assault ever since dozens of women infamously came forward years ago with decades-worth of abuse claims against the once-respected TV dad, which sent him to prison back in 2018.

Following his conviction being overturned earlier this summer, the former Cosby Show star is now hoping to get back to his old life with new projects, including a potential return to television if he has his way.

Fox News confirmed that Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, revealed his plans to make a comeback, telling the outlet that he’s at home in Massachusetts “spending time on the phone working on a number of projects.” Despite the announcement, Wyatt says he and the rest of Cosby’s team are staying hush on what’s in store, which reportedly has been in talks since he was still incarcerated at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, PA. In regards to the TV show idea, Wyatt said, “Things are happening. He’s working on a number of projects right now, a number of ideas for a TV show that has him on the phone with producers, working with guys every day,” also adding, “He’s giving his creative ideas and input.”

Read up more on what else Andrew Wyatt is revealing about the Cosby comeback tour, via Fox News:

“‘He’s been working on this particular project now for a year and a half. When he was a resident of SCI Phoenix he would have phone calls with producers,’ Wyatt shared.

Cosby is also working on a book.

‘He’s on the phone almost every day for the book as well. He’s working. That’s why people don’t see him as much. When he was at SCI Phoenix it wasn’t our time so phone calls would be probably two, three times a week for that kind of stuff. Now he has the time. He can speak freely when he wants to. That’s his primary focus since he’s gotten out – to come out and be able to have projects and to work with people who want to work with him,’ Wyatt explained.”

This news follows recent reports that Cosby put a planned comedy tour on hold due to a pending lawsuit in Los Angeles he’s still wrapped up in with sexual assault accuser Judy Huth, who alleges he sexually abused her at the Playboy mansion in 1974 when she was 15 and he was 37. A new hearing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 30, followed by a trial date reportedly set for spring of next year.

Is Bill Cosby still canceled in your eyes or have you forgiven him like his former TV wife Phylicia Rashad? Sound off with your thoughts on if Mr. Huxtable has a chance of making a return to your television screen.

Could Bill Cosby Be Making A Return To Television? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com