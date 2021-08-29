WNBA Players Association Aims To Close Gender Pay Gap Through New Initiative

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The gender pay gap is a longstanding issue that has plagued different industries and a group of women athletes is setting out on a mission to change the narrative surrounding inequities in sports. According to Insider, the WNBA Players Association recently unveiled a plan designed to address the wage gap.

When it comes to investments in women’s sports, the statistics are abysmal. For every endorsement dollar invested in men’s sports, less than half a penny goes to women. Cognizant of the disparities, WNBA stars were determined to take their tenacity and leadership beyond the court and into the arena of activism. Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike—who has continually used her platform to evoke social change—has teamed up with other players to lead an effort centered on leveling the playing field for women athletes.

As part of the initiative, WNBPA inked a partnership with the company Parity. Founded in 2020, the platform was created to align professional women athletes with corporate sponsorship opportunities. The company merges sports and technology in an effort to eradicate the gender pay gap issue. Parity has worked with over 600 athletes across 40 different sports and has garnered support from brands that include Morgan Stanley and Microsoft.

Ogwumike, who serves as the WNBPA’s President, says the partnership will be instrumental in moving the needle forward towards women’s equality. “Talking about supporting women is easy, but doing it takes another level of perspective and awareness,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “For a lot of players that may not necessarily be first in line to get the big deal or the ones who are considered more mid-level market players, this is a perfect way to ensure that everyone is valued. That’s certainly something that I was happy about when I was in discussions with Parity.”

News about the newly minted partnership comes months after the WNBA announced the creation of an initiative launched to combat racial health disparities faced by Black women and girls.

National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 8 photos Launch gallery National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 1. Stacey Abrams Source:Stacey Abrams 1 of 8 2. Cori Bush Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. Kamala Harris Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. Allyson Felix Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. Serena Williams Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Kizzmekia Corbett Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. Brittany Packnett Cunningham Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. Ilhan Omar Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 Today there are a number of Black women standing against the tides of opposition to work towards a brighter future for Black women in the 21st century. So, to honor National Women's Equality Day, which lands on Aug. 26 of every year, we're shining a light on a few Black change-makers who are breaking historic ground in the fight for justice and equality for all women. Cori Bush and Stacey Abrams are some of the Black women in office carving historic milestones in history fighting for women's rights regarding equal pay and ensuring that their ballots are recognized and accounted for during election season-- but this hasn't always been the case. August 17th marked the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment -- a powerful piece of legislation that gave women the right to vote in 1920 -- and that would serve as a pivotal moment in women's history. It's vital to take a look at the past in order to fully understand how far Black women have come. Activists like Mary McLeod Bethune undoubtedly paved the wave for freedom fighters like Bush and Abrams. Bethune fought tirelessly during the Women's Suffrage Movement championing for Black women's right to vote and for their access to better-paying jobs and education. Bethune founded the National Council for Negro Women in 1935--an initiative that helped to improve the lives of Black women and their communities. "It is our pledge to make a lasting contribution to all that is finest and best in America, to cherish and enrich her heritage of freedom and progress by working for the integration of all her people regardless of race, creed, or national origin, into her spiritual, social, cultural, civic, and economic life, and thus aid her to achieve the glorious destiny of a true and unfettered democracy," she told officials of the iconic achievement. In 1938, the NCNW hosted the White House Conference on Negro Women and Children, demonstrating the importance of black women in democratic roles. During World War II, the NCNW gained approval for black women to be commissioned as officers in the Women's Army Corps. Bethune also served as a political appointee and the Special Assistant to the Secretary of War during that period. The honorary civil rights leader was later appointed to serve as a national adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom she worked with to create the Federal Council on colored Affairs, also known as the Black Cabinet. The council worked to ensure that blacks received 10 percent of welfare funds, arguing that much of the Black community was underrepresented under the New Deal. The educator eventually founded her own school Bethune-Cookman University in 1931. Bethune is famously known for saying the quote "If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves. We should, therefore, protest openly everything ... that smacks of discrimination or slander," and that she did indeed. Here are a few Black women carrying on that same tradition and fighting for equality in today's world.

WNBA Players Association Aims To Close Gender Pay Gap Through New Initiative was originally published on newsone.com