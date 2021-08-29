Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Is Finally Here [NEW MUSIC]

Kanye West took a year to finish Donda, his much-hyped 10th studio album named after his late mother Donda West. Between the July 2020 announcement of the album and the present day, he’s run for President (and failed in spectacular fashion), had wife Kim Kardashian West file for divorce, started his beef up again with Drake and caused fans to nearly revolt when he removed a JAY-Z verse in favor of DaBaby.
In other words, it’s been a usual amount of spectacle and controversy.
Early Sunday morning, West’s manager Bu Thiam revealed the album would be on streaming services at 8 AM EST and sure enough, it arrived with 26 tracks including JAY-Z back on “Jail,” guest appearances from Travis Scott, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica, The LOX, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Thug and a host of others.
As for why DaBaby’s verse didn’t make the final version of Donda? According to Bu, his manager wouldn’t clear the verse. The news infuriated West who reminded Bu DaBaby was the only person who publicly said he’d vote for Kanye for President. However, DaBaby’s manager’s Arnold Taylor is refuting claims on the verse being missing and it was quickly added to the finalized tracklist.
“This is CAP,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I woke up this morning to this social media bullshit. I never got a call or email from @kanyewest @__bu @johnmonopoly I just received it today and Cleared it in 2 seconds. Why wouldn’t I want a hit song out when #SCMG is all about the growth and culture of hip hop and my artist!!! To all of the media blogs and outlets don’t believe everything you see in a post, thank you!!! #SCMGSh*t.”
RELATED: Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name To “Ye”
RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Calls Kanye West A “Fake Pastor”
Stream DONDA in full below.
Kanye West Brings Out DaBaby & Marilyn Manson At ‘DONDA’ Listening Event In Chicago
Kanye West Brings Out DaBaby & Marilyn Manson At ‘DONDA’ Listening Event In Chicago
1.
1 of 17
Kanye West, Dababy and Marilyn Manson on a porch listening to a Carti and Fivio song, what kinda fucked up timeline is this 😭😭😭😭— oli (@k2luvspritebean) August 27, 2021
2.
2 of 17
Kanye West telling DaBaby that he will be replacing Jay Z.— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 27, 2021
#DONDA pic.twitter.com/Unz2abquYh
3.
3 of 17
Stayed up late for #Donda. Once I saw Kanye West boldly have Dababy and Marilyn Manson appear on his mother’s front porch…..yea went right to bed. ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Yu17lX8qda— Monet (@SocialMonet) August 27, 2021
4.
4 of 17
Kanye West.— Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) August 27, 2021
Marilyn Manson.
DaBaby.
What the fuck.#DONDA pic.twitter.com/1gjyEfUZ7e
5.5 of 17
6.
6 of 17
bro, Kanye has made $12m on an unreleased album. no one else built like that 😭 pic.twitter.com/bBz3TRlT1T— RapTalk 🧊 (@RapTalkv2) August 26, 2021
7.
7 of 17
Believing in Donda is dropping is just astrology for men— cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) August 27, 2021
8.
8 of 17
Jay-Z removed 😭— 𝗬𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗘 𝗚𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗦 (@YESEEGHOSTS) August 27, 2021
Kid Cudi removed 😭
Playboi Carti’s verse shortened 😭
KayCyy removed 😭
070 Shake removed 😭
Roblox sound removed 😭
9.
9 of 17
Kanye putting Jay-Z and Kid Cudi on Donda just to remove the features pic.twitter.com/e6nP7cAkGd— anthony (@affffogato) August 27, 2021
10.
10 of 17
Beautiful Ending #DONDA pic.twitter.com/VA3mKIMGoH— dondasplace (@dondasplace) August 27, 2021
11.
11 of 17
*Kanye West Replaces Jay-Z With DaBaby*— 𝖉𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖘𝖔𝖓🥀 (@saintjoseluis) August 27, 2021
Me:
#DONDA pic.twitter.com/O9Hl8WhyQM
12.
12 of 17
There are no half measures with a @KanyeWest performance. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/jPrFxD5Naa— Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 27, 2021
13.
13 of 17
Kanye West putting DaBaby on his album after he was getting cancelled is the most Kanye West thing possible. pic.twitter.com/XD6pXi1Fz6— ᵤₘZwᵤₖᵤₗᵤ ₖₐ ₛₕₐₖa ✊🏾 🇿🇦 (@ImpiloKaPablo) August 27, 2021
14.
14 of 17
Only Kanye fucking West would be like hey Jay Z, no offense, but I’m going to put DaBaby instead on it— DONDA Dropped Today (@didjesusdrop) August 27, 2021
15.
15 of 17
Kanye West, DaBaby and Marilyn Manson walk into a church........ that's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/XerpfFTRND— J💀nny Sculls (@jonnysculls) August 27, 2021
16.
16 of 17
Kanye West, DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on the same stage is Hell on Earth pic.twitter.com/Bz6duTPNUO— Eric P (@epark1016) August 27, 2021
17.
17 of 17
Kanye West presents: The Canceled Tour featuring DaBaby and Marilyn Manson #DONDA— raf (@___raf__) August 27, 2021
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Is Finally Here [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com