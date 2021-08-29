Celebrity News
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Is Finally Here [NEW MUSIC]

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kanye West took a year to finish Donda, his much-hyped 10th studio album named after his late mother Donda West. Between the July 2020 announcement of the album and the present day, he’s run for President (and failed in spectacular fashion), had wife Kim Kardashian West file for divorce, started his beef up again with Drake and caused fans to nearly revolt when he removed a JAY-Z verse in favor of DaBaby.

In other words, it’s been a usual amount of spectacle and controversy.

Early Sunday morning, West’s manager Bu Thiam revealed the album would be on streaming services at 8 AM EST and sure enough, it arrived with 26 tracks including JAY-Z back on “Jail,” guest appearances from Travis ScottWestside Gunn, Jay Electronica, The LOX, Kid Cudi, The WeekndLil BabyLil Durk, Young Thug and a host of others.

As for why DaBaby’s verse didn’t make the final version of Donda? According to Bu, his manager wouldn’t clear the verse. The news infuriated West who reminded Bu DaBaby was the only person who publicly said he’d vote for Kanye for President. However, DaBaby’s manager’s Arnold Taylor is refuting claims on the verse being missing and it was quickly added to the finalized tracklist.

“This is CAP,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I woke up this morning to this social media bullshit. I never got a call or email from @kanyewest @__bu @johnmonopoly I just received it today and Cleared it in 2 seconds. Why wouldn’t I want a hit song out when #SCMG is all about the growth and culture of hip hop and my artist!!! To all of the media blogs and outlets don’t believe everything you see in a post, thank you!!! #SCMGSh*t.”

Stream DONDA in full below.

[caption id="attachment_1014830" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Kanye West just concluded yet another listening event for his forthcoming DONDA album, this time doing so in his hometown of Chicago. The lavish, high-art event was no doubt another major stage production, but some are wondering why West invited weirdo rocker Marilyn Manson and rapper of questionable stances DaBaby onstage. At this stage of his career, West has enough capital and room to do almost anything he wants creatively but it appears that lately, he’s doing so without much rhyme or reason. For the third in a series of high-end listening parties DONDA, West held the event at Soldier Field and erected a makeshift model of the home he shared with his mother as a young boy. Like the other events, West minimized his presence and put an emphasis on the music and visual spectacle, but it was the appearance of Manson and DaBaby that has Twitter wondering what the heck is going on. Manson, as some might know, is currently facing several lawsuits connected to sexual assault. As of this summer, four women have filed suit against the 52-year-old musician, who has largely been absent from the scene once the allegations went wide. DaBaby has been on an epic freefall from the heights of his fame after launching a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami, doubling down on said stances, apologizing, then deleting the apology from social media in a bizarre turn of events. DaBaby has also lost out on a number of major tour opportunities and his days as a darling of critics and pop rap fans might be nearing an end. If that wasn’t enough, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was at the event as she was at the previous two, but this time she was part of the production, appearing in a lavish wedding gown just after West set himself on fire during the final song of the album. Some have also noticed that the ex-couple left the event hand in hand. We’ve been looking at the reactions on Twitter to the DONDA listening party in Chicago, and we’ve got notable replies listed out below. https://twitter.com/SleepyVenom1/status/1431132499359449088?s=20 https://twitter.com/blackcreativez/status/1431254115741421572?s=20 — Photo: Getty

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Is Finally Here [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

