The Final Trailer For ‘Marvel Studios’ Eternals’ Explains Why The Gods Finally Get Involved

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals in typical Marvel fashion left us with more questions than answers. The final trailer for the Chloé Zhao-directed superhero epic not called The Avengers answers some of them and gives us a pretty good idea of what timeline the film will take place in.

The trailer opens up with Salma Hayek’s Ajak living a normal life but is well aware that time away from being just observing gods, who sometimes lend a helping hand, has come to an end. The Celestials created The Eternals for the sole purpose of protecting humankind from the powerful Deviants whom they did a good job keeping in check…until now. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame that saw Earth’s mightiest heroes unite to take down Thanos and reverse the snap bringing back everyone he “blipped,” also set in motion another cataclysmic event for the Earth to deal with.

Ajak explains to Richard Madden’s Ikaris that reversal of the snap made the situation prime for an event called “the emergence,” or what we are going to assume the Deviant’s opportunity to come back and wreak havoc on humankind and leading to the end of the world. Now, The Eternals who have gone their separate ways since there was no reason for them to be together must come together and only have seven days to save humankind while not breaking the golden rule put upon them by their creators of never interfering in man’s conflicts.

In this trailer, we see more god-like abilities, a better look at the big bad villain in this film as he comes face to face with Angelina Jolie’s Thena, and of course, the Celestials themselves that further proves that Marvel is GOING THERE in phase 4. The serious-toned trailer ends on a lighthearted note with Ikaris, Gemma Chan’s Sersi chilling in Phastos’ (Brian Tyree Henry) human digs like the first film. Ikaris thinks Phastos built the perfect safe house and bangs on the table, believing it is made out of Vibranium and breaks it. Phastos hilariously reveals he got the furniture from Ikea, and the trailer ends.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals opens in theaters on November 5. Step into the trailer below.

Photo: The Eternals/ Marvel Studios

