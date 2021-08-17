Final Choices For Washington Football Team New Name Have Been Made

The Washington Football Team is getting closer to no longer being named The Washington Football Team.

During episode 3 of the team’s YouTube series, “Making the Brand,” fans get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a meeting between head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew and president Jason Wright as they discuss the new name and logo options for the Washington Football Team. The video also features select fans at FedExField reactions to some of the name options.

The team is keeping everyone in suspense by blurring and censoring the final names management has narrowed down to. “So the three that we’ll go through are [bleep], [bleep] and [bleep],” team President Jason Wright said, with the names censored by the editors.

The 2021 season begins September 12th against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1pm.