Leela James is a famous Singer, who was born on June 2, 1983 in United States. She opened for Macy Grayduring the singer’s 2004 concert tour.

According to Astrologers, Leela James zodiac sign is Gemini. R&B vocalist and songwriter known for such award-nominated albums as Let’s Do It Again and Fall For You. Her most popular album, My Soul, peaked at number seven on the United States’ R&B music chart. She also appeared on seasons two and three of R&B Divas.

