The decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 is a debatable topic, especially for those with apprehensions when it comes to injecting anything into your body. However, wearing a mask to both protect yourself and others shouldn’t really be too much of a discussion.

Sadly, mask mandates have become heavily disputed amongst those that simply just don’t like being told what to do, and you already know Russ Parr had a special rant in store for those people in particular.

The latest Russ Rant was inspired by all the kids going back to school this week amid administrations that are actually enforcing against wearing masks. Seeing as children don’t exactly have a say as to whether or not they can get vaccinated to protect themselves against possible exposure, it can feel very disheartening to see this as a reality for our youth.

 

Take a look below at a new “Russ Rant” for the people, and head over to Russ Parr’s Instagram to let him know whether or not you agree with the overall message:

 

#RussRant: Are Children Being Used As Sacrificial Lambs When It Comes To Mask Mandates?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

