Travel In Style With Sprayground’s First-Of-Its-Kind Luggage Collection

Sprayground Unveils New Luggage Collection, Here Is When You Can Buy It

Sprayground doesn’t just make eyecatching bookbags and streetwear. The company also designs luggage as well. 

Sprayground Luggage

The brand announced Friday (Jul.30) that it is launching a first-of-its-kind collection of travel cases. Spraygroud’s newest collection features six capsules that feature luggage and travel-on bags in a hard shell and soft vegan leather options. The company describes it as the biggest collection in the history of the brand’s existence.

Sprayground Luggage

Sprayground is looking to put other brands on notice with its unique luggage collection that features the brand’s iconic shark-mouth detail as well as some first-of-its-kind designs that Sprayfrond boasts that “no one has ever seen from the brand.” As previously mentioned, Sprayground is dropping 6 capsule collections that will feature bags that don’t fall short in the functionality and quality department, giving the person who is always on the go some stylish yet high-grade options.

Sprayground Luggage

Speaking about the collection, founder and creative director, David Ben David said, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned after years of traveling the globe for work and with my family, it’s so important to have quality luggage, but why does it all have to look the same? Luggage shopping can be so boring – every time I step into an airport, I always see the same thing. We work hard to bring art and fashion together with our backpacks, so I thought, why can’t we knock down design borders and do the same with luggage and bring something completely different to the travel market? We’re so excited for our fans to get their hands on these pieces. They’re dope!”

Sprayground Luggage

So, when can you get your hands on the collection, you ask? Well, it officially goes on sale on August 1 via Sprayground’s website, and the prices range between $200-$300. But you better move fast cause this collection is limited and will sell out quickly.

Sprayground Luggage

Good luck.

Photos: Sparyground/Sprayground Luggage Collection

Travel In Style With Sprayground’s First-Of-Its-Kind Luggage Collection  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

